Several weeks ago, we expressed our shared sense and trust that elected officials and others in key leadership positions would commit to learning and actively engaging in the work needed to create a truly welcoming Prior Lake.
We are heartened that leaders of our city are condemning racism and committing to anti-racist work publicly and forcefully. As a result of these and other ongoing conversations, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Prior Lake City Council held a work session conversation on whether to adopt a Diversity and Inclusion Resolution. We’d like to extend thanks to the council members for holding a meaningful, heartfelt discussion and we also hope that passage of a resolution will lead to the appointment of a Prior Lake Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.
The DEI Commission could potentially be charged to work collaboratively to engage the community, expand policy outcomes and respond to the community’s needs, views, hopes and expectations. Examples of the work the Commission could potentially undertake include:
- Defining Prior Lake’s DEI vision and mission.
- Gaining an understanding of community views and expectations on DEI using community survey results and tools available through the city's community engagement platform.
- Identifying potential community partners for DEIB activities to leverage resources (e.g., nonprofits, faith community, schools, businesses).
- Identifying short- medium- and long-term goals.
- Sharing recommendations to the City Council.
- Reviewing best practices in other communities.
- Sharing and promoting existing DEI efforts and activities already occurring in Prior Lake.
We applaud our elected leaders for leaning in with intention and courage, and we look forward to hearing soon about the recommendations and outcomes of this timely, pivotal conversation.
G. Bryan Fleming & Charlie Sederstrom
Prior Lake