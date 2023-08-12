First, raising our two children to adulthood in the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District, my wife and I are proud to say they are productive taxpaying adults of good conscience, morals and ethics. We will forever be thankful for the many good teachers that educated and advocated for our children.
That said, I was made aware of a new group in the area called “Moms for Liberty.” They have received fairly negative press, but I had no first hand knowledge of what they really stood for so I decided to see for myself by attending their “Story-time for Kids” at the Scott County Public Library in Prior Lake.
It was a packed room with parents and their young children. The book they chose to read was loaded with metaphors clearly meant to represent left leaning ideologies. I was struck by the references to a group of wolves from Utopia Island where everything is free. Not only did it single out the character’s differences as evil, but the story culminated and advocated the use of violence to deal with these characters.
Can’t believe in this country where we have so many peoples of different races, religions, nationalities and ideologies that books targeting our youths at very young ages would promote being brave by fighting groups with violence that are different from them. I was troubled by this group's clear radical agenda to subvert the youth of our area to their right wing Christian ideology while demonstrating intolerance for those that don’t think like them.
As Christians, we should demonstrate as Christ himself did and show love for all, saints and sinners alike. Our country’s strength is in its diversity, which is what makes it great.
I have no doubt that if anyone from Moms for Liberty reads this, they will consider me evil, as well, because it’s apparent that anyone with a different view from them is exactly that.