Who should be responsible for making decisions regarding what should be taught in our public schools and be on the shelves of libraries? This debate is raging across the country like wildfire, leaving a trail of division and strife in its wake. Even here in Prior Lake, our public schools — which rank in the top 11% in Minnesota on education metrics, according to National Center for Education Statistics, with Prior Lake High School ranked in the top 13% nationally, according to USA News — are under attack by special interest groups.
From what I have read and researched about Moms for Liberty, it appears they are foot soldiers for those who are trying to undermine public trust in the bedrock of our democracy — our public educational system. The public school system was instituted to prepare children for success in a diverse, pluralistic, democratic society in an ever changing world, while maintaining the separation of church and state.
If you claim the public school system is infringing on your religious values and parental rights, you have options. You can have your child excused from instructional time or activities you object to. You can homeschool your child, send them to a religious school that aligns with your religious values or start your own school for like minded individuals. You have a right to lock your child in a bubble of ignorance and intolerance, but do not have the right to pressure the public school system to do the same to other children.
Those who believe the nonsense spewed from the mouths of politicians should spend more time talking to their children, educators, administrators and other parents to verify the accuracy and truthfulness of statements/opinions from politicians regarding their local educational system before regurgitating them. Failure to do so makes you as uninformed as the politicians making such asinine statements as “schools are teaching white children to hate themselves because of the color of their skin, children are using litter boxes, teachers are teaching CRT, etc.”
The most absurd one is “parents should decide what schools teach.” For those who think it should be parents, not trained professionals, it is your responsibility to get the parents/guardians of almost 9,000 students in our Prior Lake area schools together to agree on what books should be available to the students in the 12 buildings in the district, what should be taught at all grade levels, how long to devote to each topic, what visual aids to use, resource materials to be available, what speakers to invite in to discuss what topics, where, when to take students on field trips, disciplinary procedures, writing the curriculum, ordering supplies and countless other issues to be agreed on.
Naivete will soon give way to the reality that “parents should decide what schools teach" is a good campaign slogan, but not realistic nor possible, and that religious values are best taught by modeling them in your home and through interactions with others whose values, sexual orientation, gender identity or skin color differ from yours.