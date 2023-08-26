Who should be responsible for making decisions regarding what should be taught in our public schools and be on the shelves of libraries? This debate is raging across the country like wildfire, leaving a trail of division and strife in its wake. Even here in Prior Lake, our public schools — which rank in the top 11% in Minnesota on education metrics, according to National Center for Education Statistics, with Prior Lake High School ranked in the top 13% nationally, according to USA News — are under attack by special interest groups.

From what I have read and researched about Moms for Liberty, it appears they are foot soldiers for those who are trying to undermine public trust in the bedrock of our democracy — our public educational system. The public school system was instituted to prepare children for success in a diverse, pluralistic, democratic society in an ever changing world, while maintaining the separation of church and state.

