I wanted to clarify some facts about the pickleball courts and respond to the March 6 letter to the editor, “Taxpayers had no say in pickle ball spending.”
I’d like to reiterate that no taxpayer dollars were spent in the development of the courts. That statement is a fact and not an opinion and was also stated in Mr. Burck’s letter a couple of weeks ago. The funding for the courts was established by fees developers pay to the city to go towards new parks. These funds were in the city’s “park dedication fund.” This is a common funding tools many cities utilize, and there are strict rules about how the funds can be used.
After a number of discussions and work sessions, the city council approved the project. It is entirely true that the pickleball club actively lobbied for the courts and additionally they also raised significant funds for enhancements to the courts.
If you have an opinion or question on the future about our city’s parks, I encourage all to attend city council meetings, contact city council members, call the city, or join the community engagement committee (like me). I have found all these modes of communication to be informative and transparent.
Jessica Weber
Prior Lake