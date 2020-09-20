As our cities fill with election signs and campaign ads fill the internet, I have noticed that more and more of that advertising is disrespectfully incorporating the U.S. flag.
The U.S. Flag Code admonishes that “the flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever.” The flag should not share its staff with any advertising. The flag should not be printed on wrappers or anything that is disposable. And of course, the flag should not be defaced with a slogan or portrait printed on it.
Political candidates all want to appear to be patriotic. But disrespecting the flag actually demonstrates the opposite. Please instead show your patriotism by flying the flag “aloft and free” in a place of honor not sullied by advertising.
Richard Keeney
Prior Lake