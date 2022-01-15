In reviewing the Laker Connection from January 2022 I note we have yet another letter from Superintendent Staloch regarding racist videos and comments made by some students directed at other students.
She references the Equity and Inclusion Resolution approved by the board along with work being done to close achievement gaps, implement culturally responsive teaching strategies, engage with families and provide professional development for staff. She further stated that students report they are not feeling the impact of this work.
The district retained the services of Dr. Sharroky Hollie and we paid over $560,000 in fees and added costs to use his program of Culturally Responsive Learning over a 4-5 year period of time. In addition, the district also used the following programs which also deal with equity and inclusion: Growth Produces Success, Responsive Classroom, Positive Behavior Support interventions and Reimagine MN. We have a director of equity and inclusion, an East African cultural liaison and an English language learner liaison. And yet, the message isn't getting through to the students.
It was reported that the student(s) involved with the racist videos and comments are no longer enrolled in the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.
We then learned through articles and a letter by School Board Member Jonathan Drewes to the Prior Lake American that he made an inappropriate comment to a district employee in the presence of other district employees. His letter to the paper was an acknowledgement of his comment and an apology to those he offended.
The student(s) behavior was serious enough to result in them no longer enrolled in Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools. Why hasn't Mr. Drewes been forced to resign from the school board due to his inappropriate comments?
For all the time and money we've put into equity and inclusion training, it appears not to be working. Maybe part of the reason for that is that learning how to treat people of all races and backgrounds should begin at home when the kids are young and before they enter school. If our kids hear or see inappropriate comments, words or actions coming from the adults, should we be surprised if they carry out similar behavior at school?
When a board member makes an inappropriate statement, what kind of message does that send to students and district employees? We can not allow Mr. Drewes to remain on our school board. He should be required to resign now.
Kathy LaFond
Prior Lake