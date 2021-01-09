The following letter was sent to all staff of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools from the school board. It is being shared here to publicly acknowledge that every single staff person in the district contributed to helping the students, families and community navigate the past year.
Dear PLSAS administrators, faculty and staff, on March 21 we sent you a note, thanking you for all you were doing to support our students and families in the midst of an unfolding global pandemic. At that time, we never envisioned that we’d find ourselves at the end of 2020 acknowledging how much more would have been asked of each and every one of you. As a board, we did not want the year to come to a close without acknowledging this and thanking you for all that you have done.
We often cite our district mission, and this year your example has been one of the greatest opportunities for our students to learn how to thrive in an “ever-changing” world. Every single department in the district has had to learn how to be creative in the face of challenges, how to problem-solve when faced with roadblocks, and how to be flexible when routines no longer served in light of new circumstances. You have befriended uncertainty, worked as a team, and perhaps most importantly, modeled compassion as you prioritized relationships and connection. These skills that you are modeling in real time — on a daily basis — will impact the students in our district and serve them well as they go forward.
While there is no way in one message to acknowledge and name every department and team, please know that we recognize that it has taken all of you to make this year come together for our students and families. Whether your role is keeping the buildings sanitized so students and staff are safe, or your job involves finding ways to creatively get food to all families so nobody goes hungry, or you care for the young children in the community so parents can get to their essential jobs, you have made a difference.
Many of you are up late nights revising teaching strategies to engage and connect with students, others of you spend your days busy looking to find enough devices so every student can successfully engage in distance learning, and some of you drive our students to and from the buildings each day, giving them a sense of connection and stability during uncertain times. No matter your role in the district, your work in every single department, and your resilience, makes a difference.
During this holiday break, we hope that you find opportunities to disconnect from some of the challenges and celebrate the victories. May you find opportunities for rest and practice self-care. And may you each know that your role in helping our students and families get through the turbulence of the past year is both recognized and valued. Your efforts makes it an honor to be part of the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools team.
Board of Directors and Chair Lee Shimek
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools