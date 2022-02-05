In a Jan. 15 letter to editor, "No Room For Righteousness in Discourse,” the writer states:
"A political and social environment devoid of open-mindedness and of healthy debate, and where dissenting views are crushed and silenced, is the real threat to our democracy."
In 2019-20, almost 400 bills were passed by the Democratic-controlled House, almost 100% were blocked from a healthy debate and dissenting views were crushed by the Republican-controlled Senate. In 2021 almost every bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House was blocked procedurally by Republican Senators, preventing them from reaching the Senate Floor for healthy debate and given an up or down vote.
Elected Republicans opposed bills designed to lower health care costs, lower prescription drug costs, address government corruption, net neutrality, gun violence, climate crisis, etc.
The Equal Pay Act, Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, Strengthening Health Care and Lowering Prescription Drug Costs Act, Climate Action Now Act, Background Checks Act, Clean Water Protections Act, Child Abuse and Protection and Treatment Act, Veterans' Access to Child Care Act, For The People Act, Protecting Our Democracy Act are just some of the major legislation that was crushed and silenced by Senate Republicans preventing a healthy debate and an up or down vote.
Republicans blocked forming an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 attempted overthrow of our democracy. Why?
The few Republicans who cross party lines and work with Democrats to pass legislation or those honoring their oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic, relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection are ostracized, reprimanded, called traitors, etc., by fellow elected Republicans, former president Trump, conservative media, their state Republican Party and by Republican voters in their home districts/state.
The Republican establishment showing unwavering support for traitors to the Constitution while crushing fellow Republicans with dissenting views accentuates that extremists, from top to bottom, have taken over the Grand Old Party and turned it into the anti-democracy party.
Actions by the Republican party have proven over and over that an environment that supports healthy, honest discussion and debate on issues affecting American citizens, defending the Constitution and protecting our democracy from becoming an authoritarian regime will not be tolerated within the framework of the current Republican radical cult party.
As the writer stated in his letter to the editor on Jan. 15, “If we can't find a way to work together, then our democratic experiment will indeed be over."
As John Diers stated in his Jan. 8 column, “Hold up the mirror and look closely. We have found the enemy and he is us.”
Democracy in America will not be replaced with an authoritarian regime by a foreign adversary, but by American voters. Right-wing media outlets spoon feed partisan commentary that's void of honest, healthy open debate between those with dissenting views inspiring a cult of personality rendering their viewers resistant to clearing the fog from the mirror to see truth.
Glen Weber
Prior Lake