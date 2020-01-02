I’d like to express satisfaction with the editorial policies that led a regular contributor to the Prior Lake American’s Opinion page (Dec. 28) to decide not to proffer any more of her junk thinking for publication.
I noticed that in every earlier submission she misstated facts and drew faulty conclusions and caused me much consternation. I am thrilled about her decision to stop submitting, although her perceptions of editorial bias against her miss the mark. I myself have submitted letters and know that editors need to follow policy. My previous letters have been trimmed and slightly altered in ways that allowed my thoughts to be published, and I understand why.
The woman who is rebelling against your policies believes she is being censored and wants to continue to spout falsehoods, following in the footsteps of her idol, the current occupant of the White House, whose regular lies are well-documented. To her I say goodbye and good riddance.
Community columnist John Diers has also done it again. His Perspectives article in the Dec. 28 Prior Lake American was another great story, this time a snowbound winter tale that was exciting and nostalgic. I loved it. My new year’s resolutions include keeping a sharp lookout for his submissions and hoping they appear more frequently.
Paul Burck
Prior Lake