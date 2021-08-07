After receiving the July 17 Prior Lake American and the flier enclosed with the paper I attended the July 27 information meeting at city hall to learn more.
In addition, I have reviewed the additional information now posted on the city website. It seems clear city management is recommending the franchise fee option because of the following conditions:
- The new fees are easy to implement only needing the approval of the city council.
- The ability to place these funds in a dedicated account.
How is this possible and if so why haven't these fees been dedicated since 2006?
This franchise fee increase fails to meet “equitable distribution of the financial burden” as stated in the flier. The information in the flier and on the website indicates savings compared to property tax increase, the city's second option.
As illustrated in the flier and the website, the following shows property values of $600,000 indicating savings of $104 for those properties, a savings of 45%. The implication of fees on lesser property values is not shown. The increase of $7 amounts to 233%.
Common sense would indicates that lesser value properties will be paying more in the “hidden tax” of the franchise fee. For example: a $175,000 property value would be paying about $54 (a $30 or a 36% savings) under property tax vs fees. The mid point is a about $350,000, $87 vs $84.
Fees would further impact:
- Senior citizens or those who may have gas and electric meters but do not own property and in some cases may not own a vehicle.
- Homeowner associations that have private streets they maintain yet each home will pay fees attached to their gas and electric meters.
The PMP Plan is a reasonable and overdue management tool that is a positive move to be able to measure and track street conditions. Let's be sure it is done in a fair and equitable way which needs to be done as a property tax — not a franchise fee.
Be aware that this plan only covers maintenance — repair or replacement cost will still be assessed.
Vehicles are the obvious best taxable source of the needed dedicated source apparently not easily done or currently available. The property tax is the best current option for a “equitable distribution of the financial burden.”
Please communicate to the city, mayor or council your thinking on this topic, pro or con, as soon as possible and plan to attend the public hearing on Sept. 7 at city hall.
William Baker
Prior Lake