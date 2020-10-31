Dear Prior Lake, your kids are watching.
It was 1998. We had school referendums on the ballot. We had a wrestler running for state governor. I don't even recall who was in the White House, but there I was in my 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass driving from polling place to polling place to pick up fake ballots. Not fraudulent ballots, real-ish ballots cast by teenagers like me. We were organized out of the library at Hidden Oaks and counting the kid vote for our own election to compare, later, to how the adults voted. We were learning about voting by doing it. But we were also learning by watching it.
As an adult some 20 years later, I look back and see more than I did then. I was barely aware of the sacrifice of a teacher to work late into the evening. What those teachers and organizers must have given up to sit with students who had never voted to teach them about this privilege. Our votes didn't matter. We counted them but they didn't count. And yet, thousands of students tried because their parents tried, by bringing them to the same polling places they were heading to that night.
Civic duty was learned and responsibility was passed down. I have voted in every election since. Now my vote is counted among millions which makes it feel smaller. Locally, up where I live now, a county commissioner that I support only won by 634 votes. It might as well have been one. It might have been mine.
There is a lot on the line this year. I have a pre-existing health condition that I was born with — only one kidney. My entire family is at high risk for the virus. Regardless of whom you vote for, my vote will be canceled out by my parents. However, we are both doing our civic duty. We are exercising our rights as an American. To vote, and to disagree.
I was 16 and ineligible to cast a real ballot. I was excited that I could drive so I drove anywhere. I didn't even have much work to pay for the gas. I surely was not getting paid to vote. I never used these stories in a job interview. But I went and cast my ballot with my parents by my side. No matter what reason you choose one candidate or another it is important to participate. Because there are generations of kids, younger than I was then, watching to see what the adults are doing.
Editor's note: Justin Dux is a 2001 graduate of Prior Lake High School.
Justin Dux
Shoreview