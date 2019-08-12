After reading an article by columnist Peggy Jo Dunnette in the most recent edition of your newspaper, I feel compelled to ask for clarification of your editorial policy. In my opinion, the article by Ms. Dunnette was clearly political in nature, and its stated goal was to persuade others to agree with her point of view. It seems that the article — as lengthy as it was — should have been a letter to the editor, which we acknowledge as opinion. An article which is credited to a columnist may appear to be more credible and in line with the views of the newspaper.
Whether our political views are aligned with the left or the right, I believe that all of your readers expect fairness in your journalism.
Sincerely,
Jane Hansen
Prior Lake