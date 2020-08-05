Certain fundamental facts have been overlooked in a couple of recent letters to the editor about seeking truth and Black Lives Matter. Recognizing inequities in our America is a mission of fact-finding that repeatedly points to maltreatment and enslavement of people of color over centuries, and continuing into enslavement today — incarceration. Over the past week, there have been several journalism pieces about the state of prisons in Minnesota, including health risks, budget cuts for rehabilitative staff, and even deaths.
The disproportionate deprivation, criminalization and incarceration of brown and black humans does nothing good for our country. It wastes our potential and our resources. It traumatizes our children, contributes to gang activity, and creates more single parent households. All of these lead to a myriad of cyclical social, economic, mental, and physical health problems for our future generations. Incarceration leads to racial segregation, abuse and rape. It undermines basic human dignity, which demands equity. Equity and human dignity aren't truths that belong only to Black Lives Matter, nor to "Marxism." They are also prized American values.
Both the Minnesota and U.S. Constitutions allow for slavery of other humans that we have criminalized. We, the American people, must advocate for state and federal Constitutional amendments that truly abolish slavery. Meanwhile, we all have to stop pretentiously washing our hands of past wrongs. We currently hold nearly 2.3 million Americans in constitutionally sanctioned slavery.
Escillia Allen
Prior Lake