The Prior Lake Rotary Club embraces diversity, equity and inclusion, which is highlighted in our commitment to the four-way test, which asks the following.
Of the things we think say or do:
- Is it the truth?
- Is it fair to all concerned?
- Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
- Is it beneficial to all concerned?
Last year, the Prior Lake Rotary Club formed the Equity and Inclusion Committee to help bring awareness and understanding of the need for more work around anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion. Prior Lake Rotarians are committed to demonstrating the four-way test and bringing individuals and organizations together to work for peace and justice.
We are currently in the planning phase of multiple projects in conjunction with PLHS and the school district to support BIPOC and LGBTQ+ high school students to feel safe, welcome and at home in their school. We also hope to have a community forum featuring a keynote speaker to help us better understand what racism looks like and what actions we can initiate so that all people who live here feel respected.
We welcome anyone who wants to learn more about Rotary and the equity and inclusion team to come to a Wednesday meeting at 7 a.m. at the Wild’s Golf Club. Visit priorlakerotary.com for more information.
Cynthia Shepard
Elko