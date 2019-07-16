I have read letters for and against the new roundabout at Duluth/Village lake Drive and feel I have to add my comments regarding this construction improvement.
Before the roundabout, there were turn lanes in this area on Village Lake Drive. Only the cars going south at Duluth needed to stop to go left or right. My main complaint would be with the excessive amount of concrete curbing throughout the job. From the roundabout, I can no longer turn into the Wells Fargo drive-up or take a left from that entrance/exit. You can no longer take a left turn from Duluth into Village Lake Mall/Lunds & Byerlys from 13 (I wonder what all of those businesses think of this change), and when leaving from this same area by Wells Fargo, you can now only turn right.
Again, why all the curbing and painted lines work? As a local resident to this area, I can tell you that in the past, cars waiting to go north on Duluth usually provided space for the cars turning from both those directions.
Then on the north side of 13 at Duluth and Anna Trail, more curbing and no left turn for those residents in or out. These changes overall have not improved what the city has expressed as a need for improved traffic flow.
Shawn Bailey
Prior Lake