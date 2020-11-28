There is little in life that I am certain about. The fact that the teachers and staff members in the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools are amazing is something that I am sure of.
During these unfamiliar times, the educators, staff members and administrators continue to work diligently for the well-being of our children. They deserve a huge amount of respect and grace as they navigate these uncharted times.
Thank you for putting the students needs and well-being at the forefront of everything you are trying to accomplish. Your actions and hard work are appreciated very much.
Gina Gertner
Prior Lake