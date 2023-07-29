Many of you met or listened to me last year during my run for a seat on our school board.
By getting to know me, you came to learn that I am not a bigot, a homophobe, a transphobe or a racist even though some in the community who never met me unfortunately claimed or inferred I was.
You would have learned that I am a caring human being that wants children to get a solid academic education like I did attending public schools. I ran to get our schools back on track to what they were always intended to do — teaching children to master reading, writing and mathematics so they could become productive citizens.
Many of you listened and agreed with my message as I received more than 7,800 votes, including more votes than two school board incumbents — including the former board chair, whose viewpoints were vastly different than my own.
Now almost a year later, some public educators, administrators and the unions that represent them continue to be more interested in pushing lifestyles and ideologies in our schools that many community members do not share.
I’ll say it again: public educators should not instruct children to think a certain way about individual lifestyles, sexual preferences or gender identities. Public educators should not teach children to think that we live in a systemically racist society or that anyone who is white is inherently racist and those who are not are oppressed because that is simply untrue. Public educators should not be teaching children to feel guilty with claims that we are on someone else’s land because we are not.
My election loss has not deterred me from remaining engaged and concerned about the public education being provided by our school district. I was proud to recently join the Scott County Chapter of Moms for Liberty and agreed to become one of its officers. The fact is that two-thirds of Americans think our public education system is on the wrong track.
Our Moms for Liberty chapter, like all our chapters, is devoted to empowering parents to be a part of their child’s education. Empowering parents is fueling our chapter’s growth and every chapter in the country. Name-calling parents, who want to be a part of their child’s education, as ‘hateful’ or ‘bigoted’ just further exposes what this battle is all about — who fundamentally gets to decide what is taught to our kids in school — parents or government employees?
Our chapter believes that parental rights do not stop at the classroom door and that no amount of hate from groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center or vocal members of our community is going to stop us from continuing our mission. We will continue to focus and educate the community on the issues of public education. We will not be bullied into silence. We want to spread truth — not our truth but the truth — and hope for a better future for American children.