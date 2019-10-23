I used to look forward to the arrival of the Prior Lake American. I can read local stories, Lakers sports updates, what the mayor and School Board are up to. It was a nice respite from the 24/7 national political news (fake or otherwise).
But all good things must come to an end. The American letter to the editor policy notes “issues facing the community." I noticed a guest commentary in August that asked, no, begged everyone to vote “blue” up and down the ticket next year. The local expert whose commentary was valuable enough for an actual column in the American was not very compelling: even if it is not your favorite candidate, vote blue for the sake of the country. I enjoy thought-provoking commentary even if I don’t agree with them, so this one was a bit of a disappointment.
A recent letter to the editor was critical not just of President Trump but especially of his supporters. I read the letter and made an immediate diagnosis of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). He accuses all of Trump supporters of spewing hate and of self-righteousness (pot, meet kettle). The letter-writer is concerned that there might not be enough room in hell for all of the Christian Trump supporters, which he inferred are a hate group. Seriously ... not joking, right there in the fourth paragraph.
If you dislike Trump and want to give examples of his lying and hateful behavior, have at it. If you want to sway voters, I am not sure if telling 40% plus of your neighbors (and friends) that they are going to hell is the right approach. It did not seem to work for Hillary, who called 25% of the electorate deplorable.
Since President Trump was elected, we have been subjected to endless investigations — collusion, then obstruction, when that didn’t work, racism, then white supremacy and now the third-party whistleblower Ukraine call.
Oddly, I can see all of this and I am not a Trump supporter beyond supporting our country and the office of the president. If we can get a better candidate (especially better than the last candidate), we could move on from crying about the last election and look forward to the next one. But my fear is that Democrats think de-legitimizing President Trump and denigrating his supporters is preferable to finding a candidate that can beat him.