Greetings. I am Karen Brandt, an 80-year-young woman who has been on Medicare for a while. I lost my lifelong partner 20 years ago and now live alone in a complex apartment in Prior Lake that houses about 160 seniors.
These seniors have voiced their opinion to me: Please do not change these Medicare Advantage plans. We see these plans as a necessity. These plans offer a wide network of providers that all offer:
-Preventative treatments (which we didn’t have this benefit before)
-Eye exams and assistance with eyewear
-Hearing exams and help with hearing aids
-Fitness and wellness benefits (impacting both physical and mental health)
What I see in the Medicare Advantage plan is a desire to treat, but also to offer preventive services to seniors — a focus on prevention that did not exist before these plans.
An example is SilverSneakers, which gives people a chance to swim in a pool for therapeutic exercise that treats arthritis and other conditions, as well as to stay fit. Others include exercise using yoga or dance to keep those joints moving and ultimately making the right nutrition choices, which can all lead to weight loss and overall better health.
Programs like our Club Prior Senior Center that offers multiple social, educational and physical programs and a chance to interact with all seniors is also a vital part of Medicare Advantage.
Many of these seniors offer multicultural experiences that they can share with others to open doors of communication and better mental health. Many of us live alone and need to interact with people. There is a joy when we all work and play together.
I had a hip replaced and an unattached gluteal muscle in 2022. It was reattached using a screw into the hip and suture to string it back on. It was an invasive surgery but found comfort in the ease of navigating my Medicare Advantage Plan. For example, I only needed one — one — phone number to get all my questions answered about my impending surgery, my concerns and estimated out of pocket, as well as prior authorization.
What does that say about my Medicare Advantage Plan? That they are very organized, very functional and made it clear that they work for me!
I want to thank you for the opportunity to share my story. The world is so big, but this opportunity made it personal. Our senior message to all of you is that we all hope that our federally elected leadership will protect these programs from cuts that would negatively impact all of our quality of care.