On August 14, I presented a "Parental Rights and Transparency" resolution to the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board during open forum at the regular meeting. After sharing my concerns with the board as to why I felt a resolution protecting parental rights was necessary, I asked that the board add this resolution to the next study session agenda for discussion.
On August 23, I received an email from the board chair, responding on behalf of the board, that my request had been denied unless “a request of this nature arise from a collective community voice.”