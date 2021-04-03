As residents in the Pike Lake area, we recently received a heads-up mailer from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.
The mailer advised that in its commitment to preserving the environment for future generations, the SMSC Land and Natural Resources Department has recently been working to improve water quality in Pike Lake, in part by controlling invasive common carp. What they found was that the fish retrieved from the lake were already dead as the result of winter kill. The mailer then went on to explain what neighbors should expect and the benefits of winter kill.
Thank you, SMSC, for being good environmental stewards and responsible neighbors by keeping us informed of your activities!
Ted and Jane Hansen
Prior Lake