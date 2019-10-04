October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This year Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women is holding a benefit for victims of domestic violence on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska.
This benefit is for all victims, but specifically we want to honor the three women who were murdered due to domestic violence in recent years in Scott and Carver counties: Jessica Ludenia, Enedelia Perez Garcia and Ruzana Yedvabnik. They all left behind young daughters.
We want their daughters, families and friends know that their loved ones are missed and that their communities care. We will have a corn hole contest, live music from No Man’s String Band, kid’s crafts, free tacos from La Flor de Jalisco in Shakopee and beverages for sale. There is no charge for this event. We will have a donation box.
Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women serves victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver counties. We have served over 20,000 victims and families since our inception in 1982. We are a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing victim-survivors of domestic violence and their families with support, referrals, protection and advocacy.
We are a prevention and solution-based organization partnering with law enforcement, county legal systems, social services and health care providers to make the communities of Scott and Carver counties a better, safer place to live.
Please come and show your support!
Stephanie Smith
Community Relations Director
Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women