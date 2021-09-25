Twenty years ago, some ten months after a bitterly contested presidential election, a terrorist attack caused the tragic loss of American lives. In the days that followed, the minority party set aside partisan politics while we united — as a nation — in support of our Commander-in-Chief. U.S. politics "stopped at the water's edge."
A few weeks ago, nearly ten months after a bitterly contested presidential election, a terrorist attack caused the tragic loss of American lives. In the days that followed, the minority party treated this as an opportunity to tear down our Commander-in-Chief in support of an ongoing power grab.
Now they had a "real" avenue of attack to stir up outrage — they could even stop pretending that critical race theory is taught in our public schools.
Remember: the president did not initiate hostilities, and he did not send our young men and women into battle. U.S. troops were carrying out a mission, enforcing an agreement by the previous president, when they were murdered by a suicide bomber.
What does that say to you about character? What does that say to you about patriotism?
James Reinertson
Prior Lake