As a townhouse owner in an association, I am concerned about the impact of the proposed utility surcharge. I recently received my water bill for the period of July 20 through Sept. 20. The balance due for the billing cycle is $48.67.
Under the proposed utility surcharge of $40 per billing cycle, I will almost pay the same in surcharge fee as my actual bill. My water bill in total for 2019 was $331. Had the new annual surcharge of $240 been in place, my annual utility charge would have increased to $571.
I understand and appreciate the need for the City of Prior Lake to be fiscally responsible, but I wonder if staff members in the public works department looked at the actual impact of the fee on those of us that live in a townhouse association. I believe additional consideration of the fee to be appropriate.
Roger A. Blessum
Prior Lake