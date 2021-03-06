I am writing in response to two letters that concern the pickleball complex. Those two letters were published Feb. 27 and titled “Clearing up misunderstandings about pickleball" and "I applaud pickleballers for improving their field.”
The two writers proposed the questions regarding pickleball as a legitimate sport or event. According to Pickleball Inc: “The game got its start back in 1965, in Bainbridge Island, just a short ferry ride away from Seattle, Washington. When Congressmen Joel Pritchard, William Bell and Barney McCallum came home from a game of golf one day to find their kids bored and restless, they set out to create a game that would engage them through the lazy days of summer”.
In layman’s terms, pickleball was created to entertain children while the adults went to do other things like business. Pickleball does not have a professional league like the MLB, NFL or NHL or is even recognized by the International Olympic Committee as a sport. It makes me wonder if it still is really just a child’s game.
The writer of “I applaud pickleballers for improving their field” wrote a contradiction. The writer states, “Would he rather they used more taxpayer money?" Then later writes, "But why complain about something that will have no impact on him and won’t require a penny of his tax dollars to accomplish?" Taxpayer’s money comes from me, the writer and everyone that pays state taxes, therefore it does have an impact when local, state or federal government misuse money on a project that only suits a niche group of people. I, the writer or you, the reader, have every right to call out those misuses and call for accountability in governance.
The writer of “Clearing up misunderstandings about pickleball” stated: “the city reached out through several public meetings and community surveys to help determine that Prior Lake citizens want pickleball courts.”
I am a resident of Prior Lake and never had a say in public funding for pickleball courts. If the residents really wanted to have pickleball, then the city council and others would have put forth a question on the ballot to address this issue. Minnesota Statute 205.10 Subdivision 1 states, “Special elections may be held in a city or town on a question on which the voters are authorized by law or charter to pass judgment ... A question is carried only with the majority in its favor required by law or charter.”
I do not consider small public meetings filled with pickleball supporters as the voice of residents of Prior Lake.
In a nutshell, the events that occurred with the pickleball complex were a small group of people that showed up to meetings that convinced city staffers and city councilors to use taxpayer money for their own interests. That situation is known as special interests, not the will of residents of Prior Lake.
Josh Ondich
Prior Lake