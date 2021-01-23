I want to thank Southwest News Media and the Prior Lake American for continuing to publish letters it receives from its readers each week. The freedom to debate ideas, even if rebuttal comments sometimes become personal attacks, is what has up until recently separated America’s excellence from the rest of the world — the right for citizens to express their opinions and the right for others to disagree with those opinions without retaliation.
The actions taken recently by big tech and globalist companies, such as Amazon, Google, Twitter, Apple and Facebook, to silence opinions that they and their employees disagree with is alarming and down-right scary.
Enormous power is now in the hands of these big tech companies and their anonymous algorithm writers who use censorship to advance an ideological and political agenda. Defenders of these censorship practices claim that they are protecting the public from harmful ideas, yet the censorship always seems one-sided.
Silencing a person’s thought, idea, or speech is what totalitarian states do and these actions ultimately lead to tyranny and oppression. Given the growing power of mainstream media conglomerates and these global big tech companies, our ability to access accurate information and our freedoms are in danger. What is equally concerning is that these companies lobby our government officials to do nothing to protect our First Amendment rights.
So, my thanks go to the Prior Lake American editors for not silencing its reader’s opinions and the constructive rebuttals that sometimes follow.
William Markert
Prior Lake