I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank all the ladies that assembled together, working at their home and then dropping off at my home, since the pandemic, a total of 4,200-plus masks, which were donated to multiple organizations.
Meeting our local Prior Lake needs first, we then donated to Children’s Minnesota, Meals on Wheels, treatment centers for teens and to those in the neighborhood of 38th and Chicago, following the death if Mr. Floyd. And so many others. We are just now concluding with another donation to the VA Hospital.
The biggest of thanks to each of you who responded to the need to sew, as well as those who donated cash for sewing materials, as well as actual materials. So many helping hands made this giving possible! Each of you deserve a big bouquet of roses! Our time was very fruitful and hearts can feel good knowing their willingness to be a part of this endeavor provided help and protection to so many. A demonstration that out of adversity can come productivity and positive impact!
Sandi Schultz
Prior Lake