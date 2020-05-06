I just wanted to thank all of the teachers and administrators of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools. You are doing a great job. I appreciate all you are doing for our kids. I am sure this whole distance learning is tough. It is tricky for parents and kids, too.
I am happy with all of the communication to us parents.
I feel bad for all the seniors missing out on sports, friends, prom, award ceremonies, ACT or SAT tests, possibly even the graduation ceremony or even graduation parties.
I have seen something about a group on social media about “adopting” a senior, meaning send a senior a gift card, note, snacks or something to let them know you are thinking of them because they are missing out on things. This might be something we could do in Prior Lake.
Thank you, teachers!
Jodi Schlangen
Prior Lake