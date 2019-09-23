If your boat is sinking, you are not going to neglect the leak in the bow because of how hard it seems to be able to stop the leak in the stern. You are going to do whatever is necessary to fix both problems or suffer the consequences.
Republican lawmakers cannot help but see that the overwhelming majority of Minnesotans support the adoption of universal background checks on all gun sales. Instead of getting on board with reform, the latest tactic is to say that we only need to better enforce gun safety laws that currently exist. Our own State Sen. Eric Pratt has been quoted as saying, "I mean, there's a whole discussion about passing new gun laws and we can't even enforce the ones we've got on the books — with someone that we know is violent?"
To his credit, he is sponsoring legislation to require compliance hearings for gun removal in domestic abuse cases, and the enforcement of existing gun laws is absolutely critical. But it makes little sense to take away the gun of a person with a restraining order, for example, and then have him turn around and buy a gun on the internet, as has happened with deadly consequences.
A new report in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine that studied the online marketplace Armslist.com found that just 9% of their nearly 5 million listings for weapons showed any evidence of a background check having been performed. We do need much better enforcement of existing laws, but we also clearly need new legislation to close dangerous loopholes that allow unlawful purchase or possession of guns.
I have called Sen. Pratt to ask him to support the background check and red-flag legislation that has already passed the Minnesota House. I ask that my fellow residents do the same. The boat is sinking.
John Barden
Prior Lake