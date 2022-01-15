Senator Klobuchar tweeted about broken glass in the hallways, and spray paint on the statues, and the Capitol Police officers who lost their lives for our Republic — and all I could think was how can a United States Senator be so out of touch?
No Capitol Police lost their lives on Jan. 6, period. Officer Sicknick died of multiple strokes from natural causes two days later according to the Washington Medical Examiner. Officers Smith and Liebengood committed suicide days later, and Klobuchar would want you to believe that Officers Hashida and DeFreytag, who committed suicide in July, months later, but had worked on Jan. 6, were also victims of the riot. As a point of reference, the Capitol Police agencies have not classified the four suicides as “line of duty” deaths. I fully expect to see the good Senator repeating these exaggerations in future fundraising campaigns.
During President Trump’s inauguration protestors vandalized, set fires and attempted to disrupt the President’s Oath of Office. Protesters left a trail of damage along city blocks, disrupting security checkpoints at the inauguration and clashing with police as Trump supporters tried to celebrate, leading to injuries and 217 arrests. Yet, this and numerous stories like it barely make the news cycle because they don’t fit the mainstream narrative, and none of these rioters were incarcerated for over a year without a hearing.
Trump supporters arrived on Jan. 6 to demand a fair counting of the ballots, a very few took issue, and got completely out of hand. Law enforcement said the crowd size at the protest on Jan. 6 was possibly as much as 80,000. 725 have been charged with some crime, the charges range from obstruction of an official proceeding to assault. But, at the one-year anniversary of this riot, a significant number of rioters are still awaiting their sentencing. In what many would consider a failure of "due process," the fair treatment through the normal judicial system, especially as a citizen's entitlement.
So far, 71 individuals have received criminal sentences, while the rest are waiting for their trials. 31 defendants were sentenced to periods of incarceration, the median prison sentence for the Jan. 6 rioters is 45 days, 18 rioters have been sentenced to periods of home detention, while most sentences have included fines, community service and probation for low-level offenses like illegally parading or demonstrating in the Capitol, which is a misdemeanor. Not a single person has been charged with insurrection.
To put this in perspective, an armed carjacking, of which we had 619 in 2021 in Minnesota, carries fines of up to $35,000 and a prison sentence of 20 years.
Just like when the mainstream media, encouraged by the Democratic leaders in Congress and the Senate as well as the current sitting President, insisted there was Russian collusion in the last election that turned out to be hogwash. So too, the Jan. 6 narrative is a failing argument.
Owen Riess
Prior Lake