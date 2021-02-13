I appreciated reading Tim Reckmeyer's column addressing climate policy. Many businesses including Ford, GM, Xcel Energy, Johnson & Johnson and Cargill have already taken the lead in shifting to energy resources that are healthier for our families and the environment. It's what their customers are asking of them, and what they understand they need to do to remain competitive (LEGO has already reached its goal of being 100% powered by renewable energy).
In a huge shift, the US Chamber of Commerce just announced it supports a market-based approach for addressing the acceleration of our changing climate because they say "inaction is simply not an option" and citizens, government and business need to work together. The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a fiscally responsible, market-based option to do that.
We take care of our own yards. We teach our children to clean up after themselves. It's time we take our own advice, clean up our country's air, water and land and deal with the causes that are increasing the intensity of natural disasters.
Let's tap into our American "can-do" spirit and ingenuity and work together so our children and grandchildren don't have to clean up our mess. Together there is nothing that we cannot do. I know it and so do you. If you would like to help, CitizensClimateLobby.org is a non-partisan organization that gets high marks for its respectful approach.
Jen Gallagher
Savage