During the past few months, I have read about how we must prepare for the “new normal” due to COVID-19. Having to wear masks and social distance, not being able to shake hands or hug friends and family, our children only being able to attend school online, churches not allowing their congregation to sing, sports organizations not allowing fans to attend if sports are allowed at all, restaurants only being allowed to serve at 25%-50% capacity with no more buffets or salad bars ... these are just a few examples of the “new normal” — I could go on and on.
Life is too short not to enjoy it. This “new normal” is downright depressing and we must do our best not to allow it to happen. The “new normal” is not rational nor is it healthy. Unfortunately, our government leaders, especially in this state, have failed us by not focusing on policies to protect the 0.2%-0.4% of the population that are at risk with this virus. Rather, these “so-called” leaders and experts have prevented the rest of us that are not at risk from leading normal lives, judging our own risk with this virus, and maintaining a satisfying way of life and economic security we all wish to attain. Our country has experienced bad viruses before and our leaders did not choose to change our way of life, shut us down, or move us to a “new normal." What is extremely frustrating is that our governor is calling all the shots. Who is he to arbitrarily tell us how to live our lives? It is simply crazy to what we are being subjected to without any recourse or vote.
I want to see a human smile again when I go to the store. I want to see excited children attending school and learning how to socialize with others in class and on the playground. I want to see my church full of parishioners singing their hearts out. I want to see our small businesses thriving again. This “new normal” is not what America is about nor should it ever be.
William Markert
Prior Lake