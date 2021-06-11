Regarding an article that ran in the Prior Lake American on June 5 about the recent peace pole dedication, we want to clarify what the actual event was and the intended purpose of the peace pole.
The peace pole dedication to the City of Prior Lake was planned for May 23. The idea originated from a member of the Prior Lake Rotary community service committee. The committee agreed that promoting peace within our community was a good idea, especially in today’s divided climate. The goal of the event was to bring people from throughout our community together, and that the peace pole would remain in Rotary Gateway Park as a symbol of peace. We also thought it would be a perfect addition to Gateway Park, which the Prior Lake Rotary Club helps maintain with the city.
One of the Rotary Foundation’s areas of focus is peace and conflict resolution, and this project fit that well. Our district has also focused on Positive Peace, which is the fulfillment of all needs to create a fair and just society, and that mission underscores everything we do as a club. Prior Lake Rotary’s contributions through our 42-plus years has been significant. Our actions have always demonstrated Rotary’s motto "Service Above Self," and we have tried to do good in the world and in the community, and the peace pole was another example of this. In the last five years alone, we have done much good through our “Rotary Dollars @ Work,” which exceeds $1 million. As the peace pole states, “May Peace Prevail on Earth.”
Prior Lake Rotary
President’s Development Team