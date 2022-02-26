I am writing this letter to address the real state of the union in this country. The current state of our union is not pretty.
We have 40-year record high inflation, supply shortages, workforce shortages, record cases of crimes and murders in our major cities, a pandemic that failed to be overcome through restrictions and vaccine mandates, rampant censorship on social media and news media and other policies by the Biden administration that have only exacerbated the current domestic situations including foreign policies that has embolden our adversaries like Russia, China and Iran.
We as Americans are less safe at home and abroad than in recent times. I would have never thought back in high school, during the post-9/11 era of the mid-2000s in the suburbs of Atlanta, that I would see things like this.
I did not mention the state of public education where in some cities and states, race-bait ideologies like critical race theory or "wokism" would be taught in school, or the concept of homosexuality being taught to grade-schoolers.
Let me ask the reader of this letter, is this the America you envisioned for you and your family? I certainly did not.
Congressional investigations over missing documents or podcasters featuring guests that have different views on COVID-19 are not the problems facing our country — those are distractions to further push social narratives and/or censorship. I am writing to show the real state of our union.
Josh D. Ondich
Prior Lake