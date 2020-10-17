I've read a couple of letters to the editor from Lynn Spieker in recent months promoting republican concerns — often chastising democrats in the process. Her Oct. 3 letter compels me to finally respond in order to point out some extraordinary cherry-picking of facts.
To support her argument that democrats are the racist party, she cites abortion statistics pointing to an overwhelming ratio of Blacks having abortions (compared to whites). Although it's true that democrats tend to support women's healthcare providers — Ms. Spieker references Planned Parenthood — she seems to suggest that Black women are forced into abortions. And by democrats!
"Even now we see the focus on reducing Black lives in the U.S. through Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers."
Instead of the wily democrat, I'll suggest the real culprit is poverty: all women — even white women — have fewer options living under the spoke of poverty. And sadly, a higher ratio of Black women live there.
Rightly, she highlights Abraham Lincoln, republican president and the emancipator of slaves. I suggest that the Republican Party of 1865 is not the Republican Party of post-WWII up through today. Consider, for example, it was Democratic President Harry Truman who finally desegregated the U.S. military.
Ms. Spieker accuses the democrats of initiating the Ku Klux Klan post Civil War. Shamefully, many people — of all stripes — were involved in Klan atrocities and Jim Crow segregation.
Many racist southern legislators, especially, were democrats ("Dixiecrats") up through even the 1960s. But the party changed and pushed forward proactive legislation in sympathy with disenfranchised Black Americans. Consider Democratic President Lyndon Johnson — a man who worked both sides of the aisle and knew how to get legislation passed. The 1965 Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act are his legacy. Dixiecrats, like Strom Thurmond, fled the party and joined the republicans.
Black Americans, who had previously been loyal to the "Party of Lincoln," switched parties by the 1970s. Again, Ms. Spieker has carefully curated her facts: Frederick Douglas would likely not be extoling the Republican Party of 2020.
Today, Blacks vote overwhelming for democratic candidates for office — both nationally and here in the Minnesota DFL. Indeed the Republican Party has changed.
Ms. Spieker rhetorically asked "Do you really know which one is the racist party?" I hope she knows now.
Lizanne Bristol
Prior Lake