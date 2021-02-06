The following statements about Donald Trump were made by community columnist John Diers ("Here the people rule," Nov. 14, 2020; "We've lost our way. Can we ever go back?" Oct. 10, 2020).
“As a human being … he personifies some of the worst characteristics in American life. He is, literally, the 'Ugly American.'”
“He is a selfish authoritarian, who’s hostile to facts and truth … he has no empathy…”
“…brandish so much deception and venom and anger…”
I get it — disparaging opinions about Trump are dime a dozen. And while Trump is not perfect (no one is), he’s certainly not the monster portrayed by his critics. Actually, too many people are unaware of Trump’s goodness and generosity. Following are just few examples:
In 1986 Annabell Hill’s husband committed suicide to save the family farm. But insurance money was not sufficient to stop the foreclosure; Trump stepped in and paid off the mortgage.
Trump’s generous checks made a huge difference in the lives of 11-year-old Megan who struggled with brittle bone disease and New York bus driver, Darnell Barton, who saved a woman from jumping off a bridge.
Commercial airlines refused to accommodate three-year old Andrew Ten’s extensive medical equipment. Trump used his private plane to fly the sick child from Los Angeles to New York for much needed medical treatment.
Sgt. Andrew Tamoressi spent seven months in a Mexican jail for accidentally crossing the US-Mexico border. Trump announced he would give him $25,000 to get his life back on track.
Melissa Consin Young, 2005 Miss Wisconsin, struggled with an incurable illness. Trump handwrote her a letter of encouragement and ensured that her Mexican-American son would graduate from college.
Trump bought a segregated club in Palm Beach and then sued the city to open it to Jews and Blacks.
When Jennifer Hudson’s family was murdered in 2008, Trump sheltered her at his hotel for free.
And don’t forget, Trump donated his presidential salary.
Donald Trump, this racist, self-indulgent bigot who lacks empathy, used his own wealth to help others. His generosity touched the lives of many people regardless of sex, race or religion. Did this community columnist share his own wealth with others?
Dr. Martin Luther King once said “There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us.” Regrettably, those suffering from acute TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) are overly obsessed with hatred of Trump. Apparently, so is the community columnist who authored the aforementioned disparaging statements.
Trump haters are incapable of seeing any goodness in Trump. Not only are they blinded to his generosity and empathy, but they also refuse to recognize the very evil in themselves.
Bebe Kane
Prior Lake