According to surveys from the Pew Research Center, the vast majority of Trump supporters claim to be Christians who believe in a God, heaven and hell. Yet for the past several years, you see enthusiastic support by these Christians for a pathological liar who continuously spews hate with words, action and policies against individuals, minorities, immigrants and anyone who disagrees with him.
Has Trump become the spokesperson on behalf of his Christian supporters who apparently harbor similar values? It appears that Trump supporters have abandoned the teachings of Christ and especially the second part of God's greatest commandment, which, according to Jesus, is “to love one another as you would love yourself." If Trump's Christian followers cannot love those that are different from themselves here on earth, do they think their God will open the gates of heaven to them so they can spend all of eternity with those they displayed such hatred for and discriminated against here on earth?
Trump's speeches, acceptance of his message by his Christian followers and Republican policies all seem to align more with the various hate groups such as Ku Klux Klan, Christian identity, anti-LGBT, anti-immigration etc. than the teachings of Christ or the Golden Rule, which encompasses the principles of morality in treating others the way one would want to be treated.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there were over 1,000 hate groups in America as of 2018. With so many hate groups, one has to wonder if there will be sufficient room in hell for all their members along with all those Christians that displayed such hate and discriminated against anyone who was less fortunate or different than themselves. I am sure God doesn't need any help from self-righteous individuals who think they must render judgment on the less fortunate and those whose life style, skin color, nationality, religious beliefs etc. are different from theirs.
Trump has exposed the cultural war that has been brewing for several decades between those that accept the diversity in God's creation and those that can't. Between those that live a life according to the Golden Rule and the teachings of Christ and those that reject them. Which side wins will determine the future your children will live in, a future filled with love or hate? Watching the enthusiastic acceptance of Trumps message of hate by his Christian supporters at campaign rallies, it appears Christ's teaching and the Golden Rule have been cast aside, with hate filling the void.
Glen Weber
Prior Lake