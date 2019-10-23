Just a couple weeks after the 2016 election, a friend said that Donald Trump could be the last American president. As recently as a year ago, Michael Moore, the filmmaker, also made the claim. Things are in motion that could make that unbelievable statement become true.
Trump came to power by reaching out to the disenchanted electorate that was fed up with Washington politics. He ran on the premise of being an outsider, a successful businessman and somebody that would get things done. Trump said he would run the country like a business. His promises resonated with the people on the fringe of both parties and the independents.
Trump controls the judicial branch.
As Trump continues to appoint judges that are loyal to him, he is eliminating the threat of legal overturns. His judges have been of questionable competency and moral character, but they are loyal to Trump. It will become much more difficult to expect a fair and unbiased ruling from our courts.
Trump controls the media.
Trump’s tactic of continually attacking the media is starting to work towards the evolution of a state media that is the only source to believe. He recently stated that he may need to find another media source other than Fox News to assure that he is getting the news coverage he wants.
Trump controls the military.
He has on numerous occasions referred to "his generals." With a single tweet, he has been able to redirect our military assets with no congressional oversight or input from the military. He has been able to reallocate funding for the Defense Department to build his wall. Either using executive orders or national emergency declarations, he has been able to circumvent Congress and do what he wants.
Trump has eliminated input from the State Department and intelligence communities in his decision-making process. His approach to running the government is exactly what the people that elected him wanted. It will not take much more of the circus that is going on in Washington to push people into accepting a single source of decision-making from a get-r-done type of person.
We would not immediately fall into a North Korea, China or Soviet Union type of dictatorship. There initially would not be the fear of re-education facilities or Siberian work camps. What there would be is sigh of relief that we, the people, no longer need to deal with politics.
Trump has already succeeded in getting several states to eliminate their Republican primaries, thereby eliminating any competition for him. It is not too far of a stretch to see Trump start a war, declare a national threat or in some way declare martial law and postpone the upcoming elections. His continued rhetoric that is dividing the nation will eventually boil over, and with his powers over the military, he alone will be able to control the situation. Unlike the people in Congress. It could happen!
John Davies
Prior Lake