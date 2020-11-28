Editor's note: The cast of Prior Lake High School's spring production has not yet been decided.
I have come to learn through the Prior Lake High School theater page that the high school plans to perform the musical "Aida" as part of its 2020-21 season. "Aida" is a wonderful musical about an enslaved Nubian princess fighting for her freedom and features a beautifully diverse cast.
However, the Prior Lake High School student body is nearly 85% white.
Whitewashing has become a far too common practice in the high school theater world and results when high schools like PLHS decide to do musicals calling for racially diverse casts despite having a predominantly white student body.
As an alumnus of the PLHS theater program, I am severely disappointed that the high school administration has allowed Director Phillip Hoks to move ahead with this production. Choosing a show for its music and ability to fit a theme (“become a dreamer”) while blatantly ignoring the problems it would pose by performing it with a predominantly white cast is a tone-deaf and irresponsible move. Especially given the heightened awareness of racial injustice our nation experienced over the past year.
I urge the Patrons of the Arts and Activities, Principal John Bezek, and Mr. Phillip Hoks to reevaluate this decision and choose a more appropriate show for the student body to perform.
Luciana Tanner
Prior Lake