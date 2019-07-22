I read the letters in the American from parents upset about the changing school attendance boundaries resulting in some students having to change schools and lengthening the time it takes for some of them to get to school.
The district said change is inevitable as the district grows. One of the reasons the district continues to grow is due to their policy of open enrollment. In the past, they allowed 75 open enrolled students plus the required 1% of new students in grades K-12. That led to overcrowding in some schools, which resulted in the November 2017 referendum and the current construction of two new schools and expansion in others. Prior to that referendum, many residents objected to open enrollment, but the school board ignored us. In the 2017-2018 school term, Superintendent Staloch said we had about 8,500 students. At that time, 1,023 were open enrolled students. That meant 1 in 8.3 students were open-enrolled.
In an American article from 12-1-18, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district reported declining school enrollment, and they were considering the possibility of having to close an elementary school. They indicated nearly 500 of their students came to our district.
Wes Mader had an article appear in last week's paper in which he reported the district had a student population of 8,870 at the end of this year. At the district meeting on 11-1-18, the superintendent reported 8,796 students. Did we actually acquire 74 more students during this time? Where did these students come from? Can we trust the information we are getting from the district?
Taxpayers of this district should not have to continue paying increased taxes to build or expand our schools to accommodate students from other districts. Nor should our resident students be forced to go to new schools because we allowed too many from other districts. The district website indicates it is accepting 75 open-enrolled kindergarten students for the 2019-2020 term. I urge all of the parents who are upset about the attendance boundary changes as well as other residents to speak up and tell the School Board we want no more open enrollment except that 1% required by state law.
Kathy LaFond
Prior Lake