I am not writing a letter to the editor to address one issue or another. I am writing about the bias in the media, including Southwest News Media.
We have local newspapers like the Prior Lake American that choose sides on issues and ignore opposing views. If the columnists or letter writers fit a certain narrative they get published. I do not hesitate to state this newspaper called the Prior Lake American has a left-leaning bias.
People who are conservative-leaning or independent get ignored or told that everything they write is a paid endorsement letter while people who are blatant leftists or hate former President Donald Trump get free uncensored press.
If I or anyone else who does not fit that narrative wants to write about the sexualization of kids in public school, the witch hunts on a former president, the failures of our current president, our foreign adversaries gearing up for a world war or other issues, we get shutout.
We have a problem when a newspaper calls itself “American" but does not share the views that come with that very name. A free press was originally about free ideas — not appeasing whoever is in power at the time. I am writing a letter to let everyone know that this is not how the press works and not the values instilled into our founding by our forefathers.
[Editor's note: The guest columns and letters policy of the American can be found at the bottom of this page]