We should take the impeachment of President Trump and the pending Senate trial seriously.
In a recent commentary the author quoted Jonathan Turley’s statements that the Democratic-controlled House would be guilty of abuse of power if they voted to impeach based upon the flimsy evidence they presented. The commentary attacked the paper as not being balanced while it went on to provide a slew of highly partisan Republican talking points regarding Mueller's investigation, the President’s impeachment and actions of the former administration. But it failed entirely to provide a balanced and factual perspective.
Like the commentary’s author, I find the actions by Democrats in the Congress (both House and Senate) to be wrong and overly partisan. However, the actions by Republicans in Congress are just as disturbing.
The facts demonstrate there was ample justification for Muller’s investigation — the Russians meddled in our elections, the Trump campaign had numerous contacts with Russians, Trump and his campaign lied about the contacts, and a number of Trump’s former staff and allies have been convicted and sent to prison for their actions. All that said, Mueller was also correct in his finding that the Trump campaign did not intentionally conspire with the Russians.
The facts also show there was good reason to investigate the actions and motives of President Trump in his dealings with Ukraine. The testimony and records presented clearly indicate the president likely used authorized military aid and the prestige of a formal White House visit to pressure Ukraine to publicly begin an investigation to smear Joe Biden — Trump’s main political opponent.
As such, impeachment (a political version of a criminal indictment) was appropriate. If, as suggested, the investigations were in the national interests and not merely political, they would have been sought after earlier in Trump’s presidency — not only after Biden became a serious contender for Trump’s job.
Now the process moves to the Senate, where the American people and the president deserve a complete, open, honest and fair trial. The trial should clearly demonstrate through testimony of those involved and the presentation of relevant documents if President Trump abused his office.
However, even if the evidence clearly indicates his actions were not appropriate, it does not necessarily mean he should be removed from office. In order to “convict,” the senators must be convinced he is guilty and that his actions were serious enough to justify removing him from office.
My perspective, from the evidence presented to date, is that President Trump did abuse his office for personal benefit in his dealings with Ukraine and he took every action he could to stymie the impeachment investigation. However, in my opinion, his actions are not serious enough to justify his removal from office.
Of greater concern to me is the prospect of Republican senators potentially denying the American people of a full and complete trial by blocking the appearance of witnesses and presentation of documents. We deserve better from both parties.
Gary Shelton
Prior Lake