I was deeply saddened to read Alexandra Matyja’s letter to the editor in the Dec. 28 Prior Lake American stating that she would no longer be submitting letters to the paper because of what appears to be censorship or rejection of what she has written. The editor apparently justified his decision because, in his opinion, it contained “accusations" and "misinformation," although he did not provide her with specific examples when asked.
Those of you who know Alexandra know she is a person of integrity with strong convictions and, unlike most of us, is willing to do whatever is needed to fight for what is right. She would never deliberately attack another person or spread accusations and misinformation. She has worked tirelessly to make Prior Lake a better place to live and raise our families. Sadly, we as citizens of Prior Lake have lost a strong, credible community voice.
I was further disappointed to read statements she included in her letter about the editor's explanation for some of the errors in her letter resulting in the papers editing process. “We are fallible here and all doing the jobs of several people at once, so mistakes are unavoidable.” As a former managing editor of a national publication, this is an inexcusable explanation. Yes, typos will occasionally occur, but typos that change the message are not typos, they are censorship.
Finally, I was irate over the letter in the Jan. 4 Prior Lake American. The editor did publish a letter that allowed the writer to very personally attack Mrs. Matyja and discredit her writings and hard work. The letter includes statements like “her junk thinking," “in every earlier submission she misstated facts and drew faulty conclusions," “to her I say goodbye and good riddance.” The published Prior Lake American policy clearly states that letters that are potentially libelous will not be printed or will be edited.
If the editor is truly adhering to his firm’s policies, how did this letter ever get published? In my opinion, if this letter does not cross the line for libelous, it is certainly pushing the envelope.
Richard Felch
Prior Lake