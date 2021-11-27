Issues of race in our society are an ongoing struggle nationwide and the past two weeks have made clear that our community is no exception.
While a viral video made race the lead story in the local news, our challenges in our schools and community go deeper and are not going to go away when this story runs its course. The ongoing work of equity and inclusion in our school district and our community needs to continue. We need to be prepared to have difficult and even uncomfortable conversations. Mistakes are an inevitable part of the process.
This became personal for me in October, because I made such a mistake. In a conversation before a board meeting, my words hurt one of our valued staff members. Words have power and the words I chose to say devalued another person as a human being. While it was not my intent, my intent is not what matters. The impact of what I said is what matters. And the impact of what I said cut someone deeply. I’ve been trying for a month to find words to properly convey my remorse over this incident. It seems wholly insufficient, but the best I can come up with is to say to the people involved in that conversation I am profoundly sorry.
As a member of the school board, I will continue to support the equity and inclusion work in the district. The Equity and Inclusion Resolution states in part that the school board “Commits to its own work, as a Board and as individuals, and to the training necessary to strengthen our collective ability and competence to oversee the District in becoming equitable, inclusive, and anti-racist in policies, beliefs, and actions.”
The events of the past couple of weeks as well as my personal failings reinforce the importance of this work. We need to be better. I need to be better.
How do we move forward as a community, heal and build trust? I would like to start by building a relationship with those who were hurt by my words so that in turn we can restore trust. I will be reaching out in the hope we might have a conversation over a cup of coffee or a meal. We must learn from our mistakes. I certainly have.
Editor's note: Jonathan Drewes is a member of the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board.
Jonathan Drewes
Savage