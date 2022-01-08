Recent improvements and additions to the facilities of the Prior-Lake School District have received much deserved attention and rave reviews. I was happy to vote to support these initiatives.
I was especially excited about the possibility of using the new indoor track at the Activity Center. I am saddened that I and other residents have not been able to use it yet! Last year it was closed to the public due to COVID and this year it appears to be closed due to lack of staffing by the Community Education Department.
I am requesting that this decision be re-visited. It would be wonderful to finally be able to use the Activity Center for which I support with my tax dollars. We are lacking a safe public space to walk indoors during evening hours. Thank you for your listening.
Cathy Bates
Savage