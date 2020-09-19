Your Minnesota State Senate did it again, thumbed their noses at the governor's efforts to combat the pandemic.
On Friday, Sept. 11 the senators tried to cancel the governor’s emergency powers to control the spread of the coronavirus, and, knowing that without the cooperation of the house they would fail, showed their ire at the governor by firing his Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley.
Local senators went along with the effort to display their anger at the governor.
How this works is every time the governor wants to renew his 30-day emergency powers to make rules to try to control the epidemic, he has to call a special session of the legislature, in case they can agree to not allow the emergency powers. The senate tries to rescind the powers, while the house goes along with the need for the governor to use the emergency powers as conditions change with the spread of the coronavirus (last time the senate fired Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink).
The Senate still hasn’t been able to get their act together to pass a bonding bill to fund infrastructure improvements across the state, which is normally done in the regular session (last February).
Senate leadership doesn’t think the governor needs these emergency powers, thinks only milder efforts are needed to control the pandemic, and yes, thinks the Big Ten football conference should reverse their decision to not play football this fall.
We’d all like to watch football and go to games this fall, but there is this little matter of a worldwide pandemic and almost 200,000 people dead in the U.S. Now is not the time for partisanship and obstruction.
If you think the governor should have these emergency powers, you can contact your senator by email. Maybe they will agree with being a little more cautious. I think the governor needs these emergency powers to respond quickly as the virus spreads, and the situation changes, we can’t rely on a divided legislature to act quickly enough.
Jeff Carter
Prior Lake