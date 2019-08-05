I was dismayed to find the other day that the county had increased the speed limit on our road, County Highway 12 (170th Southwest, Spring Lake Road, Shoreline Boulevard), to 40 mph except for the area between Dewitt and the eastern edge of Spring Lake Regional Park near the fisherman’s parking. The exception area is still 35 mph.
The whole area used to be 35 mph with the exception of westbound coming off Highway 13 to the Willows Park, which I thought was rather bad planning that a speed by a park was 40 mph. This is also a curvy road, and there have been times where I have looked and there has been nothing coming, then I started to pull out of my driveway only to glance back again and there is a vehicle coming at a great rate of speed. We are near a curve that people seem to think they need to pretend is like coming out of the pits at NASCAR.
There are many children on this road that run across to play with friends, go to the parks etc. They have been taught to be careful and look both ways, but accidents do happen, and with the speed that people drive down this road, it is not safe. There are also many who jog, bike, walk, walk their dogs etc.
You might say cross at the crosswalks, but that would be a bit out of the way, since there are two of them between Highway 13 and County Highway 17, one near Dewitt and the other at Northwood Road. There is not even one at either end of the Willows Park. Our road is residential. It is a very busy road and even more busy not only with cars but also heavy trucks due to the Highway 13 construction and detour.
We have lived here for many years and fought this battle several years ago. We had wanted it to be 30 mph; the county agreed that the compromise would be 35 mph for the road. I would hope that they are not going to go back on their agreement, and as even more land is going to be developed, this is an important issue, as more traffic is using the road daily.
Elizabeth Weninger
Shakopee