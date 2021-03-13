Did you know that in 2016, more Blacks were aborted than born alive in New York City, according to the city's vital statistics report? Did you know that in 2019, over 9,900 Minnesotans were aborted? Did you know that the Minnesota Senate is considering S.F. 1352, which would legalize euthanasia? If passed, how many more Minnesotans would be killed each year?
This is taking place while we are living under unprecedented, unjust government control. March 13 marks the one year anniversary of Gov. Walz's emergency powers. His justification is that he is protecting our "health and safety."
Minnesota needs to stop our culture of death. We need to return to our creator and his laws — wonderful, life-giving laws. Our government needs to quit being a dictatorship and fulfill its real purpose of protecting life — especially the lives of the unborn, the elderly, and the vulnerable.
Please contact your Minnesota representative and senator and tell them to stand firm against S.F. 1352, the bill to legalize euthanasia. We are also blessed to have Shakopee's Rep. Mortensen in the House. He has introduced H.R. 2, a resolution to impeach Gov. Walz. Please encourage all representatives to become co-signers on this bill. May Yehovah bless us with humble and repentant hearts!
Susan Lein
Prior Lake