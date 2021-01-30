With this new administration in Washington, we already see sweeping pronouncements made concerning transgender and "equality." As Christians many of us struggle with how to make our voices heard about this issue without seeming unloving or mean.
In fact, it’s not only Christians who struggle. Many people see that there are only two genders, a biological fact. The idea that the psychological disposition of a person could then determine their choice of gender is seen as completely unscientific.
Yes, we have heard the explanation of sex vs gender. And we reject that as unconvincing. DNA does not change and preferences cannot force that change even with drugs and surgeries to change the outward appearance.
In fact, many of us believe this is a mental or emotional disorder being enabled to persist in our society in a very unhealthy way. That does not mean that we believe people who suffer with mental illness should be made fun of, ostracized, bullied or mistreated! That is not acceptable and certainly doesn’t show Christian love and caring. But it does mean that it just isn’t going to be acceptable to us. People don’t want to be rude, mean or unkind, but we aren’t going to play their game either.
The government officials can sign orders and change language but it will not change facts. We will teach our children and grandchildren that there are, of course, two genders. The propaganda books and TV shows will be banned in our homes and we will explain the birds and bees to them clearly.
We will not accept boys and men competing against girls and women in sports at any level. Our society has fought long and hard for Title IX and we will not allow biological males to take our sports titles and records and make them meaningless. This is not out of animus or intolerance. This is because we understand the actual, true reality of biological differences between the sexes.
The response to this letter will be, I’m sure, very negative, especially if some of my colleagues see this. But I strongly believe that people need to speak out clearly and with compassion about what they believe especially during the times of sweeping change that seem to be reactionary and unsupported by the majority — because this is the majority view.
The minority is very loud and very sure they can just bulldoze the majority into guilty and quiet acceptance of the “new normal”. But we who hold to the truth should stand up and hold the line on reality and lovingly say, “no, we will not accept fiction for the truth.”
Ann Boyd
Prior Lake